Junior dos Santos to make AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite

Junior dos Santos, the former UFC Heavyweight champion, will be making his pro wrestling debut next week on Dynamite as he teams up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to take on Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara.

The six-man tag team match was set up last night on the TNT show after American Top Team and their leader Dan Lambert surrounded Guevara following his TNT title match. After ATT took down Guevara with Dos Santos handling the ground and pound, Jericho and Hager came out to save their Inner Circle partner.

Lambert then asked for a six-man tag match with Jorge Masvidal in their corner as well. Jericho, on behalf of The Inner Circle, accepted the match.

Next week’s Dynamite will air on Saturday live from Miami, Florida, as the show is pre-empted on Wednesday by the start of the NHL on TNT.