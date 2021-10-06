The former AJ Lee is returning to wrestling

AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) has been named executive producer for the relaunch of WOW (Women of Wrestling). Tessa Blanchard is also returning to the ring.

We speak for everyone… we are all HAPPY that AJ Mendez is back! 💜 pic.twitter.com/bhGLh6VvPj

“But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.”

We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/l1NFZpRJMl

— WOW (@wowsuperheroes) October 7, 2021