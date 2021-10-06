The former AJ Lee is returning to wrestling

Oct 6, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) has been named executive producer for the relaunch of WOW (Women of Wrestling). Tessa Blanchard is also returning to the ring.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

