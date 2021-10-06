Schedule for AEW stars at this week’s New York Comic Con

AEW will have a presence at the upcoming New York Comic Con on all four days starting tomorrow, October 7.

Tomorrow, Eddie Kingston will be on hand for autograph signing between 1:30PM and 3PM while Ruby Soho will take over from 3:30PM to 5PM. On Friday, the Lucha Brothers will be signing autographs between 11:30AM and 1PM while Kris Statlander takes the 1:30PM to 3PM shift and The Blade and The Bunny will be on hand from 3:30PM to 5PM.

On Saturday, Darby Allin kicks things off at 10:30AM till Noon, Adam Cole will start at 2:15PM till 3:45PM and Thunder Rosa will cover 4:15PM to 5:45PM. On Saturday starting at 12:45PM, Tony Schiavone will host the AEW panel featuring Allin, Cole, Rosa, and Orange Cassidy.

The Sunday session will see Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian signing from 11:30AM to 1PM and then Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds from 1:30PM to 3PM.

To buy autographs and reserve your place for the AEW panel go to http://NYCC21.com.