Ronda Rousey update

New mom Ronda Rousey says she’s ready to resume training.

As noted, Rousey and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together in late September, a daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

In an update, Rousey took to Instagram this week and said she’s looking forward to getting cleared for training again. She noted that her body seems to be recovering from the pregnancy faster than she had hoped.

“10 days postpartum – my mom @annmaria7gen went back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later… when she was pregnant with me she only gained 12 pounds – and I was an 8 lbs baby! I’ve decided to let her keep those records [laughing emoji],” Rousey wrote.

“My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup. Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle – it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress – but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase #BaddestMomOnThePlanet #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm (and yes that is a maternity bra and I did crop out the ice pack in my underwear [underwear emoji] [ice emoji])”

Rousey has not wrestled since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It’s believed that Rousey plans on returning to WWE as WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated that she would be back “soon” but that was earlier this year before she announced the pregnancy.

Stay tuned for more on Rousey. You can see Rousey’s related Instagram posts below, along with a video she posted with her daughter this week: