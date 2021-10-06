Johnny Gargano fuels rumors

Johnny Gargano has removed all WWE NXT references from his social media accounts.

Gargano’s Twitter bio previously said, “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwork. @WWENXT on @USA_Network”

The updated bio now reads, “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwork.”

It should be noted that Gargano’s Twitter page still has the link to his Superstar profile on the WWE website.

Furthermore, Gargano took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a photo of his NXT Title, his NXT North American Title, and his NXT Tag Team Title belt, along with Candice LeRae’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belt, and captioned the photo with, “What’s next? [thinking face emoji]”

It was recently revealed that Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire on Friday, December 3. It was noted that as of September 13, Gargano and WWE had not entered into new contract negotiations, but WWE expected them to begin in the fall. LeRae’s contract reportedly expires some time in 2022. There is still no word on if they plan to stay with WWE, or look for work elsewhere.

Gargano and LeRae are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in February 2022.