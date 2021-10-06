Former WWE ref says Vince McMahon is concerned about AEW

While speaking on his Mailbag Monday show, Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda was asked if he believes Vince McMahon is concerned about All Elite Wrestling.

He said:

“Yes, I think he is. He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and step on a lot of territories around the country and around the world. He wants to be number one. Everybody wants to be number one whether it’s in their sport, in their career, or owning a company. I definitely think he’s very concerned right now because they’re picking up some good talent. I know Vince. Vince is concerned.”