Crazzy Steve advances to Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship match

Crazzy Steve has qualified for the Six-Way Match to crown the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound For Glory.

Impact aired a qualifying match with Steve vs. Hernandez on Impact Plus today, and on YouTube for their Ultimate Insiders members. Steve got the win via roll-up to advance to the Countdown To Glory pre-show at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

As noted, more qualifying matches will air until next Tuesday and Wednesday, and so on, until there are 6 participants for the title match at Bound For Glory. Steve joins John Skyler as the only two confirmed names for the match. Skyler defeated Zicky Dice on Tuesday. The qualifying matches will be released on YouTube later this week, free for everyone.

Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The one-hour Countdown To Glory pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. TBD vs. Petey Williams or Black Taurus or Steve Maclin

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. 18 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. 4 wrestlers TBD