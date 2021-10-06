AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, and will be the special Second Anniversary episode.

Dynamite will be headlined by a Casino Ladder Match, plus a big eight-man tag team match, and more. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* New TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against the debuting Bobby Fish

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks)

* Casino Ladder Match with PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Lance Archer and one participant to be revealed as the final entrant, The Joker. The winner of that match will receive a future AEW World Title shot

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.