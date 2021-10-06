10/6/21 AEW Dynamite: Two-Year Anniversary Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. The Super Elite (Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa)

Nick and Jungle Boy start the match. Nick applies a side-headlock and drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy comes back with an arm-drag and a dropkick. Nick delivers a quick shot and tags in Cole. Cole slams Jungle Boy into the corner and stomps him to the mat. Jungle Boy comes back with a few chops, and follows with a kick to the face. Cage tags in and chops Cole. Cage delivers another one and tags Jungle Boy back in. Jungle Boy connects with a chop and tags Cage back in. Cage connects with an axe handle, and puts Cole over the middle rope. Cage stands on Cole’s back, and then delivers an uppercut from the floor. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Cole gets free. Cage tags Cole to the corner and delivers right hands. Cage drops Cole with a reverse DDT, and then takes Matt down as well. Jungle Boy comes in, and he and Cage drop Omega with a double under-hook suplex. Jungle Boy chops Cole, but Nick knees Jungle Boy in the back. Cole takes advantage and sends Jungle Boy into the ropes. Nick tags in, and he and Omega double-team Jungle Boy.

Matt tags in, but Jungle Boy crotches Nick on the top rope. Jungle Boy jumps on the ropes and kicks Nick to the floor, and then drops Matt with an arm-drag. Danielson tags in and delivers chops to Matt. Danielson alternates with kicks not, and then finally kicks Matt down to the canvas. Danielson slams Matt into the corner and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus delivers kicks to Matt in the corner, and then Omega, Matt, and Cole are knocked to the floor by Danielson’s teammates. Luchasaurus and his team take turns splashing Matt in the corner, and then Matt is slammed to the canvas. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but it is broken up. All eight men end up on the floor and Nakazawa hits Cage with the iPad. Cutler sprays Cage in the eyes and The Bucks drop Cage with the Inditaker on the ramp. Stunt, Jungle Boy, and Doc Sampson check on Cage, and the Matt lays Stunt out with a superkick. Matt gets Jungle Boy back in the ring and delivers right hands. Matt slams Jungle Boy into the corner and tags in Nick. Nick delivers shots and tags in Cole. The Super Elite exchange tags now as Cole has Jungle Boy locked in a Camel Clutch.

The Bucks run the ropes and kiss Cole’s cheeks before Omega tags in. Jungle Boy comes back with a Brain Buster, but Omega comes back and drops Jungle Boy to the mat. Omega goes for the snap-dragon suplex, but Jungle Boy gets free and drops Omega with a clothesline. Nakazawa goes to Jungle Boy’s corner, but Danielson beats him down. Nick tags in, but Jungle Boy fights back. He drops The Bucks with a double DDT and tags in Danielson. Omega gets in the ring and exchanges shots with Danielson. Danielson comes off the ropes and drops Omega with a flying clothesline. Danielson delivers a kick to the face in the corner, followed by kicks to the chest. Danielson drops Omega with a hurricanrana and follows with a diving headbutt. Danielson goes for the cover, but The Bucks break it up. Luchasaurus drops The Bucks with a double clothesline, but Cole takes Luchasaurus down. Jungle Boy drops Cole, and Omega drops Jungle Boy. Danielson drops Omega with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Danielson goes for Cattle Mutilation, but Nick breaks it up with a senton.

Luchasaurus tags in and drops The Bucks and Cole with clotheslines. Luchasaurus tosses Omega across the ring and delivers a kick. Luchasaurus delivers hip attacks to The Super Elite, but Cole meets him with a superkick. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Luchasaurus counters and choke slams Cole onto Omega. Luchasaurus delivers kicks to The Bucks, and takes Omega and Cole down on the floor with a moonsault press. Nick takes Luchasaurus down, Jungle Boy takes Nick down, Matt takes Jungle Boy down, and Danielson drops Matt with a dive on the floor. Omega comes over the top and takes out Danielson’s team. Cole feigns a dive to the outside, but Luchasaurus drops him with a choke slam. Luchasaurus connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Jungle Boy tags in, but Omega hits him with a V Trigger. Cole delivers a low-blow to Luchasaurus and they try a four-man power bomb on Luchasaurus, but Omega falls down. Jungle boy fights back, but The Super Elite overwhelms him with superkicks. Cole delivers the Panama Sunrise and goes for the cover, but Danielson breaks it up.

Danielson delivers shots to The Super Elite, and kicks Omega in the chest repeatedly. Danielson goes for a roundhouse, but The Bucks and Cole deliver a triple superkick to him. Jungle Boy is laid out with a four-way BTE Trigger and Cole gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Super Elite

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says he is pissed off lately and is out of patience. He says there is no man in AEW than can pin or submit him, but they want to play games with ladders. He says he doesn’t know what’s going on anymore, because he has a three month old at home who is insane. He says Philadelphia is his city, AEW is his company, and the AEW World Championship is his belt.

—

CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk says he shows up every week thinking the fans would be tired of him, but he says he’s not tired of it and wants to keep going. He talks about his wrestling and training in Philadelphia, and says the crowd can pick if he wrestles or if he buys everyone a cheesesteak. He says they can buy themselves a cheesesteak because he is going to wrestle. He calls out Daniel Garcia, and says is Garcia has any balls, he will meet him on Rampage this Friday night.

—

Footage of Arn Anderson burning a suit in Cody Rhodes’ backyard is shown. They talk about the ongoing issues with Malakai Black, and Anderson continues to burn pieces of Rhodes’ suit. Anderson slaps Rhodes across the face and says Rhodes threw them away.

—

A vignette for Bobby Fish airs. He says he has won titles all around the world, and that brings him to AEW. He says Sammy Guevara will go down as the shortest-reining champion in the history of AEW.

—

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish

Back and forth wrestling to start, and Guevara delivers an enzuigiri. Guevara tries to come over the ropes, but Fish trips him up and takes advantage. Fish drops Guevara to the mat and connects with a senton. Fish goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back with a snap-mare and kicks Fish in the back. Fish fights back and they exchange shots. Fish delivers a back elbow as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara takes control and drops Fish to the mat. Guevara delivers a back elbow, followed by a clothesline. Fish fights back, but Guevara keeps control and drops him with a Spanish Fly. Guevara goes up top for the 630 senton, but Fish trips him up. Fish goes up top with Guevara and delivers an avalanche Falcon Arrow. Fish goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Fish suplexes Guevara into the turnbuckles and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out again. Fish goes for a roundhouse, but Guevara dodges it and hits the GTH for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, members of American Top Team surround the ring. Paige Vanzant gets in the ring, and Scorpio Sky attacks Guevara from behind. Junior Dos Santos beats down Guevara, and Fuego Del Sol rushes the ring. He is beat down, as well, but then Chris Jericho and Jake Hager rush the ring. They delivers shots to American Top Team and clear the ring. Dan Lambert tells them to turn the music off, but the crowd keeps singing. He tells them to hurry up and says he is calling the shots around here. Lambert says AEW will be in Miami on October 15th, and that is American Top Team’s turf. Lambert challenges them to a Six-Man Tag Team Match, with Jericho, Hager, and Guevara against Men of the Year and Dos Santos. Jericho says he didn’t hear a thing Lambert said because of the crowd. Jericho’s mic doesn’t work, and Lambert mocks him. Jericho gets another one and says they are going to beat the shit out of American Top Team.

—

The Acclaimed cut a rap about wanting the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They challenge Lucha Brothers to a title match on this Friday’s Rampage.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with referee Aubrey Edwards. They introduce the TBS Championship, which will be a secondary title for the Women’s Division. Schiavone says the inaugural TBS Champion will be decided in a tournament.

—

Jim Ross has a sit-down interview with Darby Allin. Ross says MJF was a prick last week, and Allin said MJF made everything public last week. Allin talks about why he paints his face, and says his uncle passing away from drinking and driving is one of the reasons. He says he paints half his face because he is half-dead on the inside, and he faced death the day his uncle died. Allin says MJF will not win this war, because MJF has never met someone like him.

—

Match #3 – Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solow and QT Marshall)

Allin wipes out Comoroto and Solow on the floor and shoves Comoroto into the ring post. Allin gets Comoroto into the ring and the bell rings. Allin delivers a few quick shots, but Comoroto overpowers him and slams him to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin kicks Comoroto in the face. Allin delivers a Stunner and hits the Coffin Drop to Comoroto’s back and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Marshall drops Sting with the Diamond Cutter, but Sting gets right back up. Sting delivers a low blow and drops Marshall with a Scorpion Death Drop.

—

Dark Order is backstage. Evil Uno says he knows he hasn’t made the best decisions, and Alex Reynolds says they should all make decisions together and they agree. John Silver says they should decide that Alan Angels needs to put the mask back on, and they argue a bit. Anna Jay asks if they are all on the same page or not, and they all agree again.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dante Martin. Martin says he has proved himself to everyone over the past few months, and he says he is here to fight anybody that they can bring to him. The lights go out, and Malakai Black appears in the ring. Black spits the mist in Martin’s face and knocks him out with the spin kick. The lights go back out and when they come back on, Martin has disappeared. Black grabs a microphone and says the House of Black accepts as Martin is laid out on the floor.

—

The FTW Champion, Ricky Starks, is in the ring. He says he has the original FTW Championship that was in Philadelphia back in the day with Taz. He says he wanted to defend the title in Philadelphia, but Brian Cage didn’t show up to work. He says he was going to challenge him to a Philly Street Fight, but then he is interrupted by Brian Cage, who rushes the ring. Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs rush the ring and pull Starks out of it before Cage can do too much.

—

Thunder Rosa says she wants the TBS Championship, and Skye Blue says she is going to do whatever it takes to win it. Ruby Soho says she is in the tournament, and the other women should expect the unexpected. Jade Cargill says she will turn the TBS Championship into That Bitch Show.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

They lock up, but neither woman gains the advantage. They exchange arm-drags and holds on the mat, but the advantage is still even. Shida goes for a handshake, but Deeb slaps her in the face. Deeb sends Shida off the ropes, but Shida drops her with a dropkick. Shida takes Deeb to the corner and delivers quick right hands., followed by a headbutt. Shida slams Deeb to the mar and connects with a running knee lift that drops Deeb to the floor. Shida sets up a chair on the floor, but Deeb grabs it and throws it back under the ring. Deeb grabs Shida on the apron and delivers a neck-breaker over the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida is in control and drops Deeb with an airplane spin. Shida comes off the ropes with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb comes back and applies an octopus submission and goes for the Detox, but Shida counters out. They exchange kicks and Deeb dodges an enzuigiri with a cover for two. Shida comes back with a kick that sends Deeb to the floor. Shida comes off the ropes with a cross-body, and tosses Deeb back into the ring. Deeb comes back with a chop to Shida’s knee, and then delivers a dragon screw leg-whip in the ropes. Deeb delivers a swinging neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back and sends Deeb to the corner. Shida delivers a running knee strike and picks Deeb up, but Deeb gets free. Shida dodges a chop block and slams Deeb to the mat. Shida goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Shida delivers a running elbow strike and follows with the Falcon Arrow. Shida goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out again. Shida goes for the Katana, but Deeb blocks it. Deeb delivers shots to Shida’s knee and rakes her eye.

Deeb drops Shida to the mat with an inverted dragon-screw. Deeb delivers the Detox and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Deeb slams Shida’s knee into the mat repeatedly and then locks in the Serenity Lock, and Shida taps out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

-After the match, Deeb grabs the 50th win trophy that would have been presented to Shida had she won and hits Shida in the head with it.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Darby Allin. He says MJF asked for a match against Allin next week, and Allin accepts. Allin stares at a limousine, thinking it to be MJF’s, but then he is attacked from behind by a gang of masked men. They slam him into a stop sign and pile up barricades and the stop sign. The masked men are revealed to be The Pinnacle, and Wardlow throws Allin onto the pile with an F-10. MJF chokes Allin with his skateboard and The Pinnacle leaves him lying on the ground.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Acclaimed

FTW Championship – Philadelphia Street Fight: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Brian Cage

CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia

Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

—

Lio Rush cuts a promo. He calls out Dante Martin and says he is a huge fan of his. He says to call him LBO Lio because he is a business man. He says they should talk business, and proposes that he can give Martin some guidance if he takes the match with Malakai Black.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who is with Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Baker says the TBS Championship is fantastic, because all of the jealous bitches can fight over that title while she’ll be watching from the top.

—

Match #5 – Casino Ladder Match; winner earns an AEW World Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC vs. The Joker