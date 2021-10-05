More Draft picks confirmed on Raw Talk tonight

Several more 2021 WWE Draft picks were revealed during tonight’s RAW Talk episode.

RAW picked Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Jaxson Ryker, Veer, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and The Miz.

SmackDown selected Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart.

As noted, WWE Draft changes will officially go into effect with the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel. Half of the roster was drafted last Friday on SmackDown, and the other half was drafted on tonight’s RAW. Any Superstars who were still not drafted after tonight will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft and the remaining free agents. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from Night 1, Talking Smack, Night 2 and RAW Talk:

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 2 ON RAW:

ROUND 1

* RAW picks SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Bobby Lashley to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Sasha Banks to stay on SmackDown

ROUND 2

* RAW picks Seth Rollins to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE United States Champion Damian Priest to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Sheamus to come over from RAW

ROUND 3

* RAW picks AJ Styles and Omos to stay on the show

* SmackDown picks Shayna Baszler to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Kevin Owens to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Xia Li to come over from WWE NXT

ROUND 4

* RAW picks Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Finn Balor to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Ricochet to come over from RAW

ROUND 5

* RAW picks Karrion Kross to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Alexa Bliss to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Cesaro to stay on SmackDown

ROUND 6

* RAW picks Carmella to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Ridge Holland to come over from NXT

* RAW picks Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

* SmackDown picks Sami Zayn to stay on the show

MONDAY NIGHT PICKS FROM RAW TALK:

* RAW picks Dana Brooke to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Jaxson Ryker to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Veer to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Liv Morgan to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Mia Yim (fka Reckoning) to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Tamina Snuka to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Tegan Nox to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to stay on RAW

* RAW picks The Miz to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Jinder Mahal and Shanky to come over from RAW

* SmackDown picks Natalya to stay on SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Shotzi Blackheart to stay on SmackDown

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

ROUND 1

* SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 2

* SmackDown picks Drew McIntyre to come over from RAW

* RAW picks RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come over from RAW

* RAW picks WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 3

* SmackDown picks Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on RAW

* Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown picks Naomi to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Jeff Hardy to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Austin Theory to come over from WWE NXT

WEEKEND PICKS FROM TALKING SMACK:

* RAW picks Akira Tozawa to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Aliyah to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picks Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Drew Gulak to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks MACE to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Doudrop to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Mansoor to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Drake Maverick to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Mustafa Ali to come over from RAW

* RAW picks John Morrison to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Toni Storm to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Nia Jax to stay on RAW

* RAW picks WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to stay on RAW

* RAW picks R-Truth to stay on RAW

* RAW picks T-BAR to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Zelina Vega to come over from SmackDown