Harland (Parker Boudreaux) makes NXT debut

Harland has arrived in WWE NXT 2.0.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw the former Parker Boudreaux make his first official appearance for the company.

After Joe Gacy defeated Ikemen Jiro in singles action, Gacy helped Jiro up and hugged him. Gacy then exited the ring, all smiles, while putting the peace sign up in the air. Gacy stopped at the entrance-way and looked up at the stands as a man stared down at him. That man was Harland.

Harland is sporting a new look with a shaved head, which is why many didn’t notice who he was at first. It looks like his first NXT TV feud may be with Gacy, although WWE teased that Gacy may try and recruit Harland.

WWE originally gave the “Gunnar Harland” name to Boudreaux, but they dropped “Gunnar” just days later. Harland signed with WWE earlier this year as a part of the February Performance Center Class. He gave up college football and came to the company with a strong buzz from social media after being compared to a young Brock Lesnar by many, and praised by Paul Heyman.

Stay tuned for more on Harland and Gacy. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s show: