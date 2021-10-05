Fans back in the crowd for upcoming NXT UK tapings

Fans are scheduled to return to WWE NXT UK tapings at the BT Sport studios in London beginning with the Thursday, October 14 episode.

It’s been almost 18 months since fans were in the crowd for NXT UK tapings, but that is about to change, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. Tickets for the NXT UK TV tapings were available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the tapings on Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7, but they have already reached maximum capacity for registrations.

The first NXT UK episode with fans back in the crowd will be headlined by new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov defending against A-Kid.

Stay tuned for more.