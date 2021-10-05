Draft news on Big E and Bobby Lashley

The original plan for last Friday’s WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown was to have Bobby Lashley be the #1 Draft pick for the RAW brand.

The idea behind Lashley as the #1 RAW pick was that fans would have to tune into last night’s RAW to see where WWE Champion Big E ended up, especially after The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to SmackDown on Friday.

It was noted by PWInsider that the cliffhanger idea was dropped over the course of the day this past Friday, with Big E replacing Lashley as the top Draft pick for the red brand.

With Big E being the #1 Draft pick for RAW on Friday, the #1 pick for RAW on last night’s show was SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lashley was the #2 pick for RAW on Monday.

The #1 Draft pick for SmackDown this past Friday was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while the #1 pick for the blue brand on last ngiht’s RAW were SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

It was announced on Monday’s RAW that Big E will defend against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21 in Saudi Arabia, while Lashley will face WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in a No Holds Barred match on that same card.

