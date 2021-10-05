Brian Knobbs health update

Former WWE and WCW star Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys recently suffered a fall while recovering from the “major stomach issues” he was hospitalized for back in August.

As noted in August, Knobbs complained of stomach pain back on Tuesday, August 10 and was rushed to the emergency room when his health took a sudden turn for the worse. Knobbs underwent tests to determine the severity of his stomach issues, and doctors expressed extreme concern. Doctors believed then that Knobbs would need a few months of hospital care. It was also revealed by Knobbs’ friend, Fred Jung, that Kobbs’ “good knee” gave out on him, and he needed surgery on his knee if he wanted to walk again.

It was later revealed by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who remains close with Knobbs, that Knobbs’ health situation is “much more serious” than what was posted online in the GoFundMe campaign ran by Jung. Bischoff called it a “very, very serious situation for Brian.”

In an update, Jung updated Knobbs’ GoFundMe account on Sunday and noted that he was moved into a physical rehab facility and was progressing well until he recently suffered a fall. Knobbs broke his clavicle in the fall, and cracked his head. He needed more than 9 stitches to close the wound.

Jung noted how Knobbs’ spirits are still high, but his medical bills are piling up as they try to get him into a more adequate rehab facility. It was noted that the original rehab facility he was moved into is located at a senior living facility, and is not properly equipped for Knobbs’ condition.

“Brian would like to personally thank everyone for all the love and continued support. Let’s help our nasty friend on his journey to a full recovery,” Jung wrote.

You can access Knobbs’ GoFundMe campaign at this link. The campaign has raised $18,812 of a $20,000 goal as of this writing, with 358 donors.

