New match for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be defended at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

It was just announced that Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event.

It was recently reported that Orton was not cleared to compete for unknown reasons, but WWE apparently expects him back before the middle of the month. This will be the first title shot for AJ and Omos since dropping the straps to Orton and Riddle at WWE SummerSlam on August 21, and just the second TV title defense for Orton and Riddle. They previously retained over MVP and Bobby Lashley on the August 30 RAW.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD