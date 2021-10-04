LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW DRAFT SHOW

– The WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW opens up on the USA Network with a brief video package. We’re live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show and go over some of the picks made during last Friday’s SmackDown.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a big pop. Lynch raises the title in the air and heads to the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction. We get a video package looking at how RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown on Friday, and how she laid out Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after Banks won the main event over Belair. Flair then faced off with Lynch to end the show. The announcers hype Banks vs. Belair vs. Lynch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Fans chant “Becky!” as she takes the mic. Becky announces that The Man has come around to RAW, and fans pop. She says it feels pretty good to be back on this stage, but now she’s about to make a bunch of executives in the back angry by jumping the gun but she doesn’t care because she does what she wants. Becky says the first Draft pick is… fans chant her name as she plays to the crowd. Becky says this is her show now. She knows she’s still holding the blue brand tall but let’s not forget she was the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion and technically she never lost the title, and the person holding it now, they’ve gone back & forth a lot. Becky says Flair hasn’t been the same since they last fought, but Becky has been better than ever and Flair can’t stand it. Becky says it’s time to become Becky 2 Belts again. The music interrupts and out comes Flair.

Graves says Becky is not officially on RAW just yet. Flair marches down to the ring but takes her time. Flair and Lynch face off as fans pop. Flair says Becky was just Becky Pre-show before Flair made her famous. Flair tells Becky to get over her inferiority complex because no matter the brand, she will always look up to Flair. Flair says they clearly have some unfinished business but the music interrupts and out comes new RAW Superstar Bianca Belair to a pop. Fans chant “EST!” now.

Belair takes the mic and says she has unfinished business with both of them. Belair says they both must be threatened by her because they took cheap shots at her on Friday. Belair says they aren’t ready for her to become The EST of RAW… because she goes here now. Flair says that was cute, but hush because the champions are talking. Fans chant “Charlotte sucks!” now. Belair says Flair is standing here… but technically she doesn’t even go here. Belair tells Becky to get her girl Flair. Flair says she’s no one’s girl. She goes on and has words for Belair, who she says should be thanking her for paving the way. Becky stirs the pot and wonders what would happen if Belair and Flair ever wrestled. Flair says she only gives out opportunities, not charities. Belair gets ready for a fight.

WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce interrupt from the stage. Deville announces Flair vs. Belair for the first time ever on tonight’s RAW. Pearce announces Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley with the titles on the line, but first the WWE United States Title will be on the line.

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Damian Priest

We go right to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy to a big pop. He will face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest next. Hardy gets pyro and greets fans as he heads to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Adam Pearce is on the stage with Sonya Deville. They announce that the first pick of the first round of the WWE Draft Night 2 is RAW selecting SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. SmackDown picks SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to stay on the show. We see The Usos and Paul Heyman backstage. RAW selects Bobby Lashley to stay on the show. SmackDown picks Sasha Banks to stay on the show. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for this title defense.

Back and forth to start the match. Priest levels Hardy with a huge kick to send him to the floor. Priest follows but Hardy fights back with strikes. Hardy runs the apron and leaps off but Priest dodges the splash to the floor. Hardy lands hard at ringside as the referee counts and Priest returns to the ring. Priest goes to leap out but puts the brakes on. Priest runs around the ring and leaps over the steel ring steps, taking Hardy back down at ringside. Priest stands tall and yells out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest is going for a back superplex but Hardy knocks him to the mat. Hardy with a big Whisper In the Wind for a close 2 count. They tangle and Priest levels Hardy with a big kick. They block The Reckoning and a Twist of Fate. Hardy drops Priest with a clothesline, then a Twist of Fate.

Hardy goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Hardy nails the Swanton Bomb but he’s a bit slow to make the cover after landing somewhat awkwardly. Priest kicks out and rolls Hardy right over for the pin to retain.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Priest and Hardy show each other respect before Priest leaves and we get another replay. Sarah Schreiber interviews Hardy in the ring after the match, asking about his draft pick to SmackDown. Hardy says he loves the fans and he’s been at the highest of highs, and also has crashed back down to reality at times, but going to SmackDown might be the perfect time to see a different side of Jeff Hardy, a different ego. Hardy says for the next few weeks he’s still here on RAW and intends to make the best of it… the music interrupts and out comes new RAW Superstar Austin Theory. Theory says he means no disrespect. He introduces himself and says his dream has come true – he got drafted to RAW and is now in the ring with Jeff Hardy. Theory talks about growing up a Hardy fan and being inspired. Theory doesn’t mean to Fan Boy but he asks if he can take a selfie with Hardy. Hardy is down to take the pic but Theory levels him with a cheap shot, then drops him again with his TKO finisher. Fans boo as Theory takes a selfie with Hardy on the mat.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, asking about their Crown Jewel title defense against Omos and AJ Styles. Orton looks annoyed as Riddle goes on ranting like usual. Orton appreciates Riddle’s useless facts but is glad he’s done talking. Orton says they have the chance to defend the titles, shut up AJ and Omos, but that’s not until Crown Jewel. Orton says tonight is a special night in Nashville and he has a proposition for Omos. Orton says he thinks it is time for Omos to go one-on-one with The Legend Killer. Fans in the arena pop as Orton looks ahead.

Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler. We see what she did to Nia Jax two weeks ago, and then to Eva Marie last week. Dana Brooke is shown warming up backstage as Smith mentions how she accepted this challenge. Baszler paces around the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s time for more Draft picks from Pearce and Deville on the stage. The first pick of the second round of Night 2 has RAW selecting Seth Rollins to come from SmackDown. SmackDown selects WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to stay on the show. We see Boogs and Nakamura backstage rocking out. RAW picks WWE United States Champion Damian Priest to stay. Priest is shown backstage and he’s all smiles. The final pick of round two is SmackDown picking Sheamus to come over from RAW. We go back to the ring and Brooke is going at it with Baszler.

Brooke works Baszler over int he corner, unloading as the referee warns her. Baszler just takes it all. Baszler turns it around and drops Brooke, then goes to work on her arm while grounding her. Brooke blocks it and rolls Baszler for a 2 count. Baszler reverses into an armbar submission, then the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler attacks and goes to hurt Brooke at ringside with the steel ring steps but Doudrop runs out to make the save. Baszler backs off and goes for a quick cheap shot as Doudrop checks on Brooke. Doudrop stares Baszler down and Baszler heads to the back.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Paul Heyman and The Usos. Heyman brags on keeping The Usos on SmackDown and Patrick brings up how Brock Lesnar said Heyman helped him remain a free agent last Friday night. The Usos stare Heyman down and the interview ends awkwardly.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

Back from the break and Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are out. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali are also out, looking on.

The bell rings and Carrillo unloads on Mansoor in the corner. Mansoor finally counters with an inverted DDT. Ali tags in and nails a dropkick to Garza as he comes in. Ali rocks Garza in the corner and dodges a running shot into the corner as Garza hits the turnbuckles. Garza finally levels Ali with a big kick and then snatches his pants off, tossing them at Ali while he’s down.

Ali comes back with a DDT to Garza for 2 as Carrillo makes the save. Mansoor sends Carrillo to the floor. Mansoor follows but Carrillo levels him at ringside with a clothesline. Ali rolls Garza for 2 in the ring but gets kicked into the bottom turnbuckle. Carrillo with a stiff cheap shot to Ali while Garza is talking to the referee. Garza takes advantage and rolls Ali for the pin to win.

Winners: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

– After the match, Garza and Carrillo go to the floor to celebrate as Mansoor and Ali look on from the ring.

– WWE Champion Big E immediately makes his way to the ring for a big pop. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Clay Travis of FOX Sports is shown at ringside with his kids. We go back to Pearce and Deville on the stage for more picks. The first pick from round 3 of Night 2 has RAW picking AJ Styles and Omos to stay on the show. SmackDown picks Shayna Baszler to come over from RAW. RAW picks Kevin Owens to come over from SmackDown. SmackDown picks Xia Li to come from WWE NXT.

– We go back to the ring and WWE Champion Big E has a mic. He talks about being down over Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going to another brand again this year, and how he was in a grueling match last week, but proving he is the rightful WWE Champion. Before he could take a breath, the next challenger came down and made himself known. Big E gives a grand introduction to Drew McIntyre, who fans pop for. Big E calls Drew to come to the ring and speak his mind.

The music hits and out comes McIntyre with his sword, Angela. Drew gives a shout-out to Nashville and says it’s a Drew Day, yes it is. He says he’s technically been drafted to SmackDown but he has unfinished business. Drew talks about being screwed out of the WWE Title by MVP and Bobby Lashley months ago, and how he’s been waiting for a hero to step up and do the right thing with the title. Drew praises Big E and says he deserves to be WWE Champion. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Drew goes on and says Big E has earned this moment and his respect. Drew congratulates him and shakes his hand as fans cheer them on.

Drew says “But…” and we all knew that was coming. Drew says technically Big E did cash in on an injured Lashley, but Lashley cashed in on a hurt McIntyre so he deserved it, and no one likes Lashley so Big E did the world a favor. Drew then challenges Big E to a match for the WWE Title. The music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Ziggler and Roode run down McIntyre and Big E as they enter the ring. Ziggler takes credit for both of their success. All Ziggler has wanted is a simple thank you for how they rode his coattails. Big E and McIntyre huddle up and talk it over. McIntyre cracks a joke at Roode. Roode says he is twice the friend and tag team partner McIntyre ever was. Roode laughs at the idea of Big E being a bodyguard. This goes on until Ziggler yells about wanting the simple thank you again. Drew and Big E talk it over again. Drew asks Nashville what they think. Big E says they do owe Ziggler something… an ass whooping. Big E issue a challenge for a tag team match, right here tonight, right now. The crowd pops and the two teams argue as we finally go to commercial.

WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and the bell rings as Drew McIntyre levels Dolph Ziggler. WWE Champion Big E and Robert Roode watch from the apron. Drew with a big vertical suplex to Ziggler.

Big E tags in and takes over on Ziggler, hitting the big running splash on the apron. Roode tags in and runs the ropes but Big E drops him. Drew tags in and chops Roode. Roode kicks Drew but Drew comes right back with a neckbreaker for a pop. Big E tags back in but Roode decks him and takes him to their corner. Ziggler tags back in and dropkicks Big E as Roode whips him into the ropes. Big E kicks out at 2.

Ziggler grounds Big E now. More back and forth between the teams. Drew tags in and unloads on Ziggler, launching him over head and sending him to the floor. Roode decks Drew in the corner, sending him to the floor clutching his arm. Roode distracts the referee, allowing Ziggler to drop Drew at ringside with a superkick. We go to commercial with McIntyre down at ringside.

Back from the break and Roode has McIntyre grounded in the middle of the ring. Drew fights up and out. Roode runs into an elbow. Drew knocks Ziggler off the apron but Roode kicks him and takes back over. Roode and Drew collide with a Glasgow Kiss and both go down. Big E and Ziggler tag in at the same time now. Big E with two big belly-to-belly overhead throws, then a third belly-to-belly suplex for a big pop.

Big E runs the ropes and hits the big splash in the middle of the ring. Fans rally now as Big E waits for Ziggler to get up. Ziggler with a rake to the eye and a block of the Big Ending. Big E still catches Ziggler with the Uranage for a close 2 count as Roode breaks the pin up. Big E sends Roode to the apron and goes to Spear him off but Roode gets a knee up. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Big E for a 2 count as Drew makes the save. Roode sends Drew to the floor.

Roode leaps off the apron but Drew catches him with a big belly-to-belly throw on the floor. Ziggler rolls Big E up for 2. Big E side-steps a superkick and levels Ziggler with a big clothesline. Big E drops the straps as fans cheer him on. Big E goes for a Big Ending but Drew tags himself in to one-up Big E. Drew levels Ziggler with a Claymore Kick as an annoyed Big E looks on.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Big E

– After the match, Big E and Drew stand tall in the middle of the ring. Roode rushes the ring but Big E catches him with a Big Ending, saving Drew. Drew picks up the WWE Title belt, looks at it, and then hands it to Big E. Big E says the match for the WWE Title is on at WWE Crown Jewel. Big E and Drew have some friendly words as Drew exits the ring.

– WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie approaches Adam Pearce backstage to talk about the Draft. Pearce says there must be some confusion, he didn’t send for Reggie. Reggie realizes he’s been set up. R-Truth attacks but Reggie avoids him. Jaxson Ryker, Akira Tozawa and others try to get Reggie but he flips away. Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews stop Reggie and Crews laughs, saying it’s good to see Reggie again. Reggie keeps flipping away to avoid Drake Maverick and others. Crews says he told Azeez it’s going to be a good time on RAW.

– We see Charlotte Flair backstage warming up.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Superstar Kevin Owens for another must see episode of The KO Show. The announcers plug The Miz on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and how to vote for tonight’s performance. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and country music singer Hardy is shown at ringside. We go back to the ring and Owens has a mic. Before he can speak the music interrupts and out comes Akira Tozawa. We see how Keith “Bearcat” Lee squashed Tozawa last week. Tozawa enters the ring and takes the mic from Owens’ hand. Tozawa welcomes Owens back to RAW and Owens looks shocked. Tozawa says he doesn’t want to fight Owens tonight,he wants to fight Reggie for the WWE 24/7 Title, right now.

Tozawa hands the mic back to Owens, turns his back and starts warming up for Reggie. Owens turns him right back around and drops him with the Stunner. Owens stands tall as his music hits, then he makes his exit.

– We go back to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on the stage for Draft Night 2 picks for the fourth round. RAW picks The Street Profits to come over from SmackDown. We see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins celebrating backstage. SmackDown selects The Viking Raiders to come over from RAW. We see Erik and Ivar backstage looking on. RAW picks Finn Balor to come over from SmackDown. SmackDown picks Ricochet to come over from RAW.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. They cut a pre-recorded promo on how they were drafted to the same brand. Nikki and Ripley hit the ring and get ready as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya and Tamina Snuka are wrapping their entrances. We get formal ring introductions from Rome. Natalya starts off with Nikki and unloads, taking her to the corner and delivering knees. Nikki escapes and dropkicks the knee out. Nikki sends Natalya to the floor. Nikki follows and rocks Natalya, then chases her back in.

Tamina tags in and levels Nikki with a big boot. Tamina takes Nikki to the corner, then launches her across the ring by her hair. Tamina with a corner clothesline and a headbutt. Tamina shows off some to boos. Nikki avoids a Samoan Drop and turns it into a Sleeper hold. Tamina tosses her tot he mat, then drops her with a superkick. Nikki kicks out at 2 as Ripley makes the save.

Tamina drags Nikki to their corner and Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter. Nikki rolls her for a 2 count. Nikki tags in Ripley. Natalya meets her with strikes but Ripley fights back. Ripley knocks Tamina off the apron. Ripley with clotheslines to Natalya. Ripley drops Natalya with a stiff headbutt. Ripley drops Natalya and delivers the basement dropkick. Ripley gets fired up as fans pop for her now. Ripley kicks Natalya into the corner.Natalya counters with the Spine Jammer and some of her signature offense.

Ripley counters with a Northern Lights suplex for 2 but Tamina makes the save. Tamina drags Natalya to the corner and tags in but Ripley kicks Tamina off the apron to the floor. Nikki leaps from the top, taking the challengers down at ringside with a crossbody for a pop. Ripley rolls Tamina back in and delivers the Riptide in the middle of the ring. Nikki tags in and sits on Ripley’s shoulders. Ripley slams Nikki on top of Tamina with a splash for the pin to retain.

Winners: Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, the champs stand tall as Natalya seethes.

– We see what Bobby Lashley did to Gage Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam. We see Bill Goldberg backstage now. We also see Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce getting ready for Draft picks. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for the fifth round of WWE Draft Night 2 picks. Pearce and Deville are on the stage, reminding us the Draft changes won’t go into effect until the October 22 SmackDown, the night after WWE Crown Jewel. RAW picks Karrion Kross to stay on the show. SmackDown picks Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza to come over from RAW. RAW picked Alexa Bliss to stay on the show. SmackDown picked Cesaro to stay on the show.

– We go back to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is introduced. Goldberg marches to the ring as fans chant his name.

Goldberg says Bobby Lashley has the audacity to say what he did to his son Gage was an accident, but it wasn’t, it was intentional. Goldberg says he’s inviting Lashley to the ring tonight so he can break his neck. The music hits and out comes Lashley in a suit. Lashley speaks from the stage and says for the last time, what happened to Gage at SummerSlam was a misunderstanding, and Goldberg must be out of his mind if he thinks Lashley is going to risk his custom suit to come to the ring and beat Goldberg’s ass again. Lashley says some of us aren’t still dressing like it’s 1998. Lashley knows Goldberg is angry but he needs to look at it from Lashley’s point of view. Lashley says Goldberg has engaged in character assassination, blaming him for what happened to his son, and Goldberg owes him an apology. Lashley says he will give Goldberg a match at WWE Crown Jewel, but under one condition – it’s No Holds Barred.

Goldberg drops to his knees and thanks Lashley. Lashley says Goldberg can bring his son along. Goldberg says No Holds Barred gives him a license to kill. Goldberg says Lashley thinks he’s crazy, and he is. Goldberg says if Lashley wants an apology, he will give one to Lashley’s kids when he leaves his lifeless body in the ring gasping for air because there’s one thing for sure – you’re next, and you’re dead. Goldberg looks on, staring out at Lashley as his music hits and fans start chanting his name. Lashley interrupts and says Goldberg of all people knows he can’t kill The All Mighty. Lashley says if Gage has the balls enough to show up and do what he did last time, this time it won’t be a misunderstanding. Lashley asks Goldberg what he would do if he were in the ring and someone jumped on his back. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin suddenly attack Goldberg from behind. He fights them off and delivers a big Spear. Lashley smirks from the stage. The music starts back up as Goldberg hits the corner to pose.

– We see what happened earlier with Austin Theory and Jeff Hardy. The announcers hype some of the RAW Draft picks.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Seth Rollins now. He’s excited about being back on RAW. Rollins says the best part is he’s better than ever. Patrick brings up someone else who has been drafted to RAW but Rollins doesn’t want him to say the name of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, adding that he will take care of that on SmackDown. Rollins goes on hyping himself up and doesn’t care who steps to him. Rollins says he is a revolutionary and he is ready to party.

The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Back to commercial.

