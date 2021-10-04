Four Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced four matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday evening that the following matches are set for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide.
* Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue
* Obariyon and Kodama vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Sonny Kiss vs. KM
