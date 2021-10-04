Finn Balor draft speculation
A new report from @Wrestlevotes has led to speculation on Finn Balor possibly being drafted to the red brand on tonight’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW.
Multiple sources have reported how WWE has been tight-lipped when it comes to Draft picks this year. It was noted today by @Wrestlevotes how one RAW creative writer apparently “banged the table” in making the case for Balor to come over to RAW, apparently to be used in the upper mid-card role that Drew McIntyre has been in.
There is no word on if WWE is looking to move Balor to RAW from SmackDown. For those who missed it, McIntyre was drafted to SmackDown on Friday’s Draft Night 1 show. McIntyre made it clear that he is coming for the WWE Universal Title, currently held by Roman Reigns.
Several top stars will be eligible for Draft picks on tonight’s RAW, including Balor, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.
Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
They’ve already got a mess on their hands in the Raw women’s division after moving Charlotte to Smack Down. I can’t see them moving Becky (and by extension Seth Rollins) to Raw.
Finn is going to be like a lot of others who decide they want to be ‘drafted’ by AEW.
If Becky and Seth are left on Smackdown, I would expect interference at the triple threat in Saudi; leading to Bianca or Sasha winning the title. I think it depends on just how mad USA is with the folks leaving Raw or coming to Raw so far. USA cannot be happy about Charlotte, Kofi, and Xavier leaving. Getting Edge and Rey does not make up for that kind of talent leaving for Fox.