AXS TV and Impact announce Wrestle Week programming

AXS TV and Impact Wrestling announced the Wrestle Week line up leading up to Bound For Glory on pay-per-view on October 18 live from Last Vegas.

Wrestle Week kicks off on Monday, October 18 with the return of Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers who present Road House at 9PM ET.

On Thursday, October 21, AXS TV will air Slammiversary 2021 at 3PM ET and then BTI: Before the Impact at 7PM ET leading to a new episode of Impact Wrestling at 8PM ET. At 10PM ET, a new Impact In 60: Christian Cage premieres.

The action continues on Saturday with This Is Bound For Glory at 9PM ET, followed by a 30-minute Countdown to Glory live from Vegas at 9:30PM ET and then Bound For Glory live on pay-per-view starting two hours later than usual at 10PM ET.