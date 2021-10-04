10/4/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Oct 4, 2021 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Paul Wight, and Paul Schiavone are on commentary from Rochester, New York.

  1. Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil) defeated Skye Blue
  2. Trios Tag Team Match
    2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia defeated 1manthrillride, Justin Corino, and Shayne Stetson
  3. Shawn Spears and Wardlow (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt
  4. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Louis Bruno
  5. Abadon defeated Davienne
  6. Santana and Ortiz defeated Kodama and Obariyon
  7. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta) defeated B3cca
  8. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Cheech and Colin Delaney
  9. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom
  10. Sonny Kiss defeated KM

