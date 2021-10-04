10/4/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Paul Wight, and Paul Schiavone are on commentary from Rochester, New York.
—
- Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil) defeated Skye Blue
- Trios Tag Team Match
2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia defeated 1manthrillride, Justin Corino, and Shayne Stetson
- Shawn Spears and Wardlow (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt
- Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Louis Bruno
- Abadon defeated Davienne
- Santana and Ortiz defeated Kodama and Obariyon
- Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta) defeated B3cca
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Cheech and Colin Delaney
- FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom
- Sonny Kiss defeated KM