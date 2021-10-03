WWE in San Juan Puerto Rico 10/2 – Results and Notes

source: prwrestling.com

WWE SuperShow was held on Saturday night at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal. Believe it or not, the fans supported Mahal at various points in the fight. At one point Dominik was going to jump off Springboard, slipped off the ropes, but was able to continue. Dominik wins after 619 and Frog Splash.

Although they did not say it on the show, it became known today that Rey Mysterio is injured and was not present. Mysterio was scheduled to fight alongside Dominik and Balor against Reigns and the Usos.

Shotzi and Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina

Drew Gullak comes out and says that he learned Spanish. He then said in the language that he wants to go back home. Keith Lee comes out, leading to:

Keith Lee defeats Drew Gullak. Lee indeed seems to be heading for a persona change, although he was not a total heel in the fight, he did not pose nor interact with the fans at any point and went straight to the back after winning.

Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Cesaro defeated Roman Reigns and the Usos. Good reactions for everyone, but Roman’s surpassed everyone by far. McIntyre hits Claymore to one of the Usos for the victory.

Sami Zayn comes out and says that he will be challenging Damian Priest for the United States championship (originally it was announced Priest would defend in a 3way against Drew and Jinder). Then he said that he went to Old San Juan and ate rice with beans, tostones and mofongos (applause), then he said they disliked and insulted the food of PR (boos)

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo defeated Mace and T-Bar.

Charlotte retained the Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley. Match of the night. Pay per view caliber without leaving anything behind. Many false endings en route to the end. Charlotte exposed a turnbuckle that she later used to throw at Rhea against it to later beat her.

In the main event, Damian Priest retained the United States championship against Sami Zayn. Priest came out wearing a jacket with the PR flag. Zayn was great as a total Puertorrican style heel here, insulting fans as the match progressed. Priest wins with the Reckoning.

After the fight Priest spoke to the crowd and said that he never dreamed that he was going to fight in PR for WWE. He paused for a moment since he was emotional. He then said that he will always represent the Island and defend the championship with all his being.