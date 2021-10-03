Updates on Braun Strowman and Chad Gable

– Braun Strowman defeated former WWE Superstar EC3 at The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event on Saturday. The match took place at an undisclosed location.

– It’s uncertain when Chad Gable’s WWE contract is up, but a new report notes that his friends are hoping he goes to AEW when it is. It was noted on Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that friends of Gable believe he’d be a good fit in AEW and are hoping he decides to make the jump when he has the chance.

Gable is currently part of Alpha Academy with Otis and was drafted to Raw on Talking Smack. It is not known as of now when his WWE contract is up.