Strong ticket sales for Full Gear 2021

Ticket sales for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota, had a great first few days, with the promotion selling well over 8,000 tickets.

The Target Center is already sold out of the floor and the 100 Level seats, with the remaining tickets all available in the 200 Level sections.

Tickets went on sale this past Friday and the pre-sale earlier in the week. The majority of the tickets were moved during the pre-sale.

The Target Center seats over 20,000 fans in a basketball setting and around 14,000 in a wrestling set-up. While AEW will not be using the full capacity, more seats will be added depending on demand.