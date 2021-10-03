Notes on Rey Mysterio and Nia Jax

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Rey Mysterio is not wrestling right now because he isn’t cleared. He was scheduled to face Roman Reigns at a live event, but he was pulled from the event. The company had to book a different match for the Bloodline since Mysterio was unable to perform.

– PWInsider reports Nia Jax will be taking an extended period of time away from WWE. The Shayna Baszler injury angle was done as a way to write her off WWE TV.

