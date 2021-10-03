Notes on Rey Mysterio and Nia Jax

Oct 3, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Rey Mysterio is not wrestling right now because he isn’t cleared. He was scheduled to face Roman Reigns at a live event, but he was pulled from the event. The company had to book a different match for the Bloodline since Mysterio was unable to perform.

PWInsider reports Nia Jax will be taking an extended period of time away from WWE. The Shayna Baszler injury angle was done as a way to write her off WWE TV.

