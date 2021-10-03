Notes on Big E and Jamie Senegal
– Quote from a recent interview with Big E:
“Representation is essential to me … I really hope that my win allows everyone to be inspired, but specifically young Black men and women who enjoy wrestling. To think, ‘This is something that I can do and there won’t be obstacles in my way simply because I don’t look a certain way.’ Whether they want to wrestle or not, I just hope it allows people to say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be put into a box, I’m not going to have to change who I am to get to where I want in life.’ If I can be that for people, I think that’s really beautiful and humbling.”
source: theundefeated.com
Jamie Senegal added as an entrant in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament
— Diva Dirt (@divadirt) October 3, 2021
also confirmed….
* Mercedes Martinez
* Lady Frost
* Renee Michelle
* Chelsea Green
* Tasha Steelz