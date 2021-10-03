News on Braun Strowman and Mick Foley

– Fightful Select has an update on where pro wrestling free agent Adam Scherr, aka former WWE Superstar and Universal champion Braun Strowman, might end up next. According to the report, there were talks at one point between Scherr and AEW. However, in recent weeks, Impact Wrestling is said to have been heavily interested in signing Scherr to its roster.

While it’s unknown if a deal is offered or in place, there was word backstage at the latest set of Impact TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee of some interest in signing Scherr, which the talent did hear about. Additionally, the push for the company to sign Adam Scherr has been reportedly happening for over a month, and it’s not an internal secret.

Also, Fightful reports that that company officials believe they are going to be able to sign Scherr, and it appears to be heading in that direction “soon.” Several Impact sources are said to believe that Scherr is Impact bound.

As noted, Scherr took part in yesterday’s Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event, where he faced and was victorious against EC3.

