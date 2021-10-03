Lana Shares Video of Sammy Guevara Confrontation at Fan Fest

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, shared a photo with new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Perry has since posted a video on her Instagram account noting that Guevara cheated to beat Miro and win the AEW TNT Title last week on Dynamite. In the video, she teased taking the title back and that her husband would never cheat to win a match.

She wrote in the caption, “Should I forgive @sammyguevara for what he did to @tobemiro on @allelitewrestling ????@lotr_nj.”

All Elite Wrestling has already confirmed that former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish will challenge Guevara for the title on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. It’s unclear when Miro will get his rematch against Guevara.