Viewership numbers from AEW Rampage trending down
According to the fast national numbers, which aren't publicly available, AEW Rampage did 594,000 viewers with a 316,000 in the demo, landing at an 0.24 rating in the demo.
The final number won't be out until Monday at least, and fast nationals are rarely made available to us.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 2, 2021
AEW Rampage:
20th Aug: 1,129,000
27th Aug: 720,000
3rd Sep: 696,000
10th Sep: 670,000
17th Sep: 642,000
24th Sep: 640,000
This show is on the verge of cancellation.
— Gareth 🏴 (@WWEGareth) September 27, 2021
