Viewership numbers from AEW Rampage trending down

According to the fast national numbers, which aren't publicly available, AEW Rampage did 594,000 viewers with a 316,000 in the demo, landing at an 0.24 rating in the demo.

The final number won't be out until Monday at least, and fast nationals are rarely made available to us.

— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 2, 2021