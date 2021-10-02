Smackdown rating for 10/01/2021

The first night of the WWE Draft on Smackdown drew an average of 2,115,000 viewers in the overnights, up just 28,000 viewers from last week’s overnight number. Last week’s final number ended up being 2,135,000 viewers.

The first hour of Smackdown started with 2,167,000 viewers and then dropped to 2,063,000 viewers in the second hour. Smackdown drew 0.55 in the 18-49 demo, topping the night despite season premieres of SWAT, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods which usually all draw better numbers.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

