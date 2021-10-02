Six participants from the AEW Casino Ladder match announced

Six of the seven participants of the upcoming Casino Ladder match on Dynamite’s two-year anniversary show next week were announced by AEW President Tony Khan last night on Rampage.

Those in the match will be former champ Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, PAC, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy. The Joker, the seventh and final participant, will not be revealed until the match.

The winner of this ladder match will be receiving a title shot against whoever the AEW World champion will be at the time.

This will be the second Casino Ladder match after the first one from the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view which Brian Cage won.