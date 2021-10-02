Notes on Charlotte Flair, NXT 2.0, and Tasha Steelz

– According to a report from Wrestling Inc, FOX officials specifically asked for Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to be brought to Smackdown during the Draft.

– Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Andrew Zarian has recently noted that USA Network have “responded favorably” to the changes that have been made to NXT so far. They have reacted positively to Bron Breakker, the InDex Wedding as well as the Diamond Mine stable. They approved of Tommaso Ciampa becoming NXT Champion as he is a familiar champion.

– Tasha Steelz has been announced for the Knockout Knockdown tournament.

also confirmed….

* Mercedes Martinez

* Lady Frost

* Renee Michelle

* Chelsea Green