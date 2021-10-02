Nikki Bella to serve as judge on America’s Got Talent: Extreme

Oct 2, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will be joining Simon Cowell and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana as the judges of the new America’s Got Talent: Extreme series.

The news was reported by Deadline yesterday who also said that Terry Crews will be hosting.

The series is set to launch midseason on NBC and is produced by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. America’s Got Talent: Extreme will “showcase the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts where each week extreme contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, wacky and craziest stunts to vie for the ultimate title.”

One Response

  1. Brian says:
    October 2, 2021 at 10:55 am

    So she is hosting the NBC version of the Go-Big Show?

