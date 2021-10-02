More WWE Superstars move in the 2021 Draft

Oct 2, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

More WWE Superstars switched brands in the WWE Draft, with their announcement coming on social media.

Moving – or staying – on Monday Night Raw are 24/7 champion Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable and Otis, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, Doudrop, John Morrison, T-BAR, Nia Jax, R-Truth, and Zelina Vega.

Moving to the blue brand are NXT’s Aliyah, Drew Gulak, Mace, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, and Toni Storm.

Since Raw is three hours and Smackdown is only two, Raw will get more overall picks due to its bigger roster.

