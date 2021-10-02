Major change to WWE Network in Canada

Sportsnet in Canada announced that with the relaunch of SN NOW, the WWE Network is now available as a stand-alone product for the first time since its launch.

Available for $14.99 a month or $24.99 with SN NOW Standard, WWE fans now have multiple ways to access premium WWE content. The WWE Network is also part of the SN NOW Premium package at no additional cost.

Previously, the WWE Network in Canada was only available through local television providers as a linear TV channel without the availability of an application and required a subscription to a cable or satellite package.

SN NOW is currently available on desktop or laptop through a web browser, as well as smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Ignite TV and Google Chromecast by downloading the Sportsnet app.

Visit snnow.ca for full details.