WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

No matches or segments have been announced for tonight, but it’s been confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear to respond to Seth Rollins.

Sasha Banks has said she will be appearing on tonight’s show after returning at Extreme Rules during the match between Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The Royal Farms Arena has RAW and SmackDown Superstars advertised for tonight’s Draft show. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is the dark main event advertised. RAW Superstars advertised include WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

