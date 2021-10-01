Nikki Bella says she is retired for life

While speaking on Sippin’ the tea with Ariane Andrew, Nikki Bella revealed that she would love a return to the ring but it would take so much “I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass. That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life.

So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road.”