News on rules for the WWE Draft

It’s now confirmed that WWE NXT Superstars will be involved in the 2021 WWE Draft, which kicks off during tonight’s SmackDown from Baltimore, and then wraps with Monday’s RAW from Nashville.

WWE posted the following video with Megan Morant going over Draft rules for tonight and Monday. She noted that the Draft changes won’t fully go into effect until the October 22 edition of SmackDown from Wichita, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Morant announced the following Draft rules:

* Officials from NXT, RAW, SmackDown, FOX and the USA Network have been meeting over the picks

* Half of the roster will be drafted on tonight’s SmackDown, the other half will be drafted on Monday’s RAW

* Any un-drafted Superstars after Monday will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing

* All Draft changes will officially go into effect on the October 22 edition of SmackDown, the night after Crown Jewel

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Draft and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tonight.