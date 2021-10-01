Jungle Kyona leaves STARDOM
In an open letter posted to Twitter, Jungle Kyona announced that she is leaving STARDOM, where she has been wrestling for the last six years.
She wrote: “Dear everyone, it’s Jungle Kyona. It’s been a while since I’ve seen you. I’m sorry for the sudden announcement about my departure [from STARDOM]. As the official account has announced, I will be leaving Stardom, where I have been wrestling for about 6 years. I have betrayed the feelings of everyone who had been looking forward to my return to Stardom, Mayu, my rivals, and my proteges. I am truly sorry.
But I’m definitely continuing to move forward and I wanted to gain more experience and grow a lot as a person and as a wrestler. I’ve been trying to make a comeback in Stardom and this decision is unwavering. I will definitely make a return to professional wrestling somewhere on Earth. The ring is interconnected, so I’m sure I’ll be able to meet the Stardom wrestlers again somewhere else. Stardom is my passion; The players, staff and Mr. Ogawa. I think I was a relatively good girl, but I also caused a lot of trouble.
On the day I came back from Africa, I was warmly welcomed. And there where Jungle fans who cheered me on. Thank you so, so much for the irreplaceable memories of my six years at Stardom. I will never forget them. I will always, always love every single one of you. I was really glad that my last match with Stardom was a tag team match with Mayu in my hometown, Nagoya, a place I have a deep attachment towards. I hope to see you again someday, somewhere. I hope that you will support my path as Jungle Kyona in my new stage.”
Jungle Kyona announced that she is leaving Stardom as of today. We’re happy for the next phase of her life! She gave us so many great matches and memories. Good luck, Kyona! pic.twitter.com/xUwcDUqBM1
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 30, 2021