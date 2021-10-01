Casino Ladder Match participants to be named on Rampage

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan will announce six of the seven Casino Ladder Match opponents during tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

As noted, next Wednesday’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a 7-man Casino Ladder Match with the winner earning a future AEW World Title shot.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that he will announce three participants after the first Rampage match, and then the other three participants at the end of the show. The final Casino Ladder Match opponent will be revealed at a later date.

Khan noted that fans will be surprised at the star power in the Casino Ladder Match. Like before, the participants will enter the ring based on their pre-drawn number, and “The Joker” will enter at the end.

Next Wednesday’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite will also feature Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and a big eight-man match with Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage taking on The Elite’s Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Next week’s Casino Ladder Match will be the first since the debuting Brian Cage won the same match at Double Or Nothing 2020.

