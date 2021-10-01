Brock Lesnar’s status for the WWE Draft, Usos note

Brock Lesnar is now a free agent.

Tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Lesnar confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, right after Reigns was drafted to the blue brand. A brawl broke out and that led to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos rushing the ring. Lesnar took them out with German suplexes and a pair of F5s as Reigns watched from the ramp with Heyman.

Lesnar later interrupted Kayla Braxton’s backstage segment with new blue brand Superstar Jeff Hardy. Lesnar announced that he is now a free agent, thanks to his “good friend” Heyman, and because he is a free agent, he can do whatever he wants.

Lesnar referring to Heyman as his good friend led to Reigns yelling at Heyman in a backstage segment. Reigns then ordered Heyman to go to Monday’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW from Nashville, and see to it that The Usos are also drafted to SmackDown. Reigns then told The Usos to go to RAW with Heyman and to make it clear that they are to be drafted to SmackDown, and if they are not then leave Heyman for dead at RAW.

Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. There is no word on what WWE has planned for Lesnar now that he is a free agent, but it will be interesting to see what happens after Crown Jewel, when Draft changes officially go into effect.

Despite his recent appearances on SmackDown, Lesnar has remained a member of the official RAW roster on the WWE website.

You can click here for full details on the Draft Night 1 picks.

