Braun Strowman to be analyst for Mr. Olympia arm wrestling championships

Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) is set to be an analyst for the Mr. Olympia Power Arm Wrestling Championships.

Scherr took to Twitter today and announced the new gig.

“Honored to announce I will be an Analysts for the @MrOlympiaLLC #ArmWrestling #Championships this competition will air this fall on @NBCSports,” he wrote.

The 2021 Mr. Olympia Power Arm Wrestling Championships will take place on October 8 and October 9 in Orlando, and will air on NBC Sports. Other analysts announced for the celebrity play-by-play panel are actor Martin Kove, rapper Master P, fighter Mike Perry, fighter Forrest Griffin, referee Herb Dean, and actor/former Air Force sergeant Spencer Stone.

Scherr, who is rumored to be signing with Impact Wrestling soon, will return to the ring against EC3 in the main event of EC3’s pre-taped “Free The Narrative II” event, which will be released tonight at 10pm ET via Vimeo.

