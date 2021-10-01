Becky Lynch to defend at WWE Crown Jewel

A Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title has been confirmed for the WWE Crown Jewel event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE announced today that Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at the big event.

The feud for the title will continue on tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX as Banks makes her return to the show. Banks returned at WWE Extreme Rules last Sunday, during Lynch’s successful title defense over Belair, and told them both that she would see them on tonight’s SmackDown.

This will be the just the third WWE women’s match to take place in Saudi Arabia. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in a historic match at Crown Jewel 2019, and then Bayley retained the SmackDown Women’s Title over Naomi at Super ShowDown 2020, in what was the first-ever women’s title match in the Kingdom.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network at 12pm ET. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)