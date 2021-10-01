10/1/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Rochester, New York.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler and Matt Jackson)

They lock up and Jackson applied a side-headlock. Jackson drops Danielson to the mat, but Danielson gets up and sends Jackson off the ropes. Jackson drops Danielson with a shoulder tackle, but Danielson comes back. Jackson escapes to the floor, but Danielson drops him with a dive. Danielson gets Jackson back into the ring and drops him with a shotgun dropkick. Danielson delivers a few kicks, and then pulls back on Jackson’s face for a few seconds. Danielson transitions into the Romero Special, and then sends Jackson off the ropes. Jackson drops Danielson with a lariat and comes off the ropes, but Danielson counters into a butterfly suplex and a cross arm-breaker. Jackson makes it to the ropes, but Danielson continues to work over his arm. Danielson delivers forearm shots and elbow strikes to Jackson’s chest, and then drops him with a back suplex. Danielson goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Danielson works over Jackson’s wrist and elbow with joint manipulation and goes for the cover with a hammer-lock applies, but Jackson kicks out. Jackson gets to his feet and backs Danielson into the corner.

Jackson drives his shoulder into Danielson’s midsection a few times, but Danielson comes back with a chop and a few kicks. Jackson comes back with elbow strikes and kicks of his own, and then drops Danielson down with an arm-drag. They exchange charges into the corner, but dodge each other. Jackson sends Danielson to the floor and Matt delivers a Spear and right hands as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jackson delivers shots to Danielson in the corner and drops him with a bulldog. Jackson delivers kicks to Danielson’s chest, but Danielson fires up and asks for more. Danielson spits in Jackson’s face and delivers kicks and chops of his own in the corner. Danielson drops Jackson with a running lariat, and then delivers more kicks to Jackson’s chest. Danielson kicks Jackson in the head and goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Danielson kicks Jackson in the face a few times in the corner, but Jackson comes back with a pair of superkicks. Jackson goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Jackson goes for a 450 splash, but Danielson gets his knees up and locks in the Lebell Lock. Jackson gets to the ropes and they go to the apron. Danielson delivers kicks to Jackson’s chest, but Jackson dodges the last one and Danielson kicks the ring post. Jackson delivers a superkick and a German suplex on the apron. Jackson drops Danielson on the floor with a flip from the top, and then gets him back into the ring. Jackson applies the Sharpshooter, but Danielson gets to the floor.

Jackson goes for a kick, but Danielson dodges it and Jackson kicks Cutler in the face. Danielson drops Jackson with a suplex on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Danielson drops Matt with an elbow strike, but Jackson rolls him up for two. They exchange suplexes for two counts, and then Danielson delivers elbow strikes to Jackson’s face. Danielson locks in Cattle Mutilation and Jackson taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Matt, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole check on Nick, while Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus check on Danielson. All eight men brawl, and then Omega leaves the ring. The Elite are sent to the floor, and then Jungle Boy locks Cole in the Snare Trap. Omega gets in the ring, but Danielson locks him in the Lebell Lock. Omega and Cole tap out. The eight men will meet in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—

Ricky Starks cuts a promo. He says just because Brian Cage is bigger than most people doesn’t mean he can beat up most people. Starks says he will not back down from a fight with Cage.

—

CM Punk cuts a promo. He says he beat Darby Allin and survived Powerhouse Hobbs. Punk says the people are happy that he is back, and he is happy to be back. He says he has a target on his back, and he would rather choke on greatness than starve on mediocrity.

—

Match #2 – Three-Way Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa delivers kicks to Cargill and Rose, and then delivers a face-buster to Cargill. Rose comes back with shots to Rosa, but Rosa kicks her away. Rosa goes for a cross-body, but Rose catches her and slams her to the mat. Rose goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Cargill drops Rose to the floor with a pump kick, but Rosa comes back in and drops Cargill to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rosa trips Cargill into the middle rope and delivers a dropkick to her back. There is a trash can in the ring and a table set up on the outside. Rosa dropkicks Cargill again and puts the trash can on top of her. Rosa delivers a third dropkick, this one to the trash can. Rosa goes for the cover, but Rose breaks it up. Rosa shoves Rose into Cargill, who drops Rose with a spine-buster. Cargill kicks Rosa into the corner, but Rose drops Cargill with a neck-breaker. Rose applies a single-leg Boston Crab to Cargill, but Rosa dropkicks her in the face. Rosa goes for the cover on Rose, but she kicks out at two. Rosa goes for a dropkick in the corner, but Rose dodges it. Rose gets Rosa on the apron and goes for the Beast Bomb through the table. Rosa counters, but Rose kicks her in the face. Rose gets Rosa up top, but Rosa gets free and power bombs Rose through the table. Rosa tries to get Rose back in the ring, but Cargill hits Rosa with a chair a few times and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

—

Malakai Black cuts a promo. He says Cody Rhodes still won’t do what is necessary, even after all he did to him. Black says maybe what he has done needs to fester inside of Rhodes, and then maybe Rhodes can realize what it takes to beat someone like him. Black says there are a lot of souls in AEW that need to be collected in the meantime.

—

Sammy Guevara cuts a promo. He says he hasn’t even had the AEW TNT Championship for a minute and guys are already challenging him. He says if Bobby Fish wants to walk through the Forbidden Door, he will send him to hell.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Bobby Fish

-Casino Ladder Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. PAC vs. two more guys to be announced vs. The Joker

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Orange Cassidy, Jack Evans, and Matt Hardy cut a promo. Hardy says it was originally Evans who brought scissors to the ring, so he is giving him the change to shave Cassidy’s head bald. Cassidy says he doesn’t know what the match is, and Mark Henry explains, and Cassidy says he guesses he isn’t going to lose.

—

Match #3 – Hair vs. Hair Match: Jack Evans (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Orange Cassidy

Hardy distracts Cassidy and Evans gets a quick roll-up for two. Evans throws Cassidy across the ring, but Cassidy rolls through. Cassidy dodges a kick and delivers devastating kicks of his own. Cassidy gets a back-slide for a two count, and then slings him across the ring by his hair. Hardy trips Cassidy and drops him with a right hand on the floor. Evans delivers a corkscrew kick and delivers a 450 splash on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy takes out Evans and Hardy with shots on the floor. Cassidy gets Evans back in the ring and connects with a cross-body, but Evans rolls through and gets a two count. Cassidy comes back and goes for a DDT, but Evans takes him down with a Northern Lights suplex. Evans delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Evans kicks Cassidy in the face and hits a standing Sky-twister. Evans goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Evans goes up top and goes for a Sky-twister from the top, but Cassidy dodges it. Cassidy drops Evans with a DDT and goes up top. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT and goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny come to the stage and follow Hardy to ringside. Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta come through the crowd and block their way. The rest of the Hardy Family Office come out, but so does the Dark Order to block them. Cassidy drops Evans with the Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Angelico tries to save Evans, but Dark Order stops him. Hardy apologizes to Evans and leaves with the rest of the HFO as Cassidy cuts Evans hair. It is announced that Cassidy and Hardy have been added to the Casino Ladder Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Evans’ haircut continues as the show comes to a close.