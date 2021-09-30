Ruby Soho on possible AEW opponents

Ruby Soho recently spoke with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report and named several wrestlers she’d like to face now that she’s with AEW. Soho talked about potentially facing Nyla Rose.

“I have a history with a lot of the women there,” Soho said. “I’ve either known them for quite some time or I have worked with them previously.

“As far as people that I haven’t got a chance to step in the ring with, one of the people I noticed right off the bat is Nyla Rose. Her presence in the ring is just astounding to me. When she’s around, she makes her presence known. And she has carried herself incredibly well. I am super-impressed by the work that she’s done here in AEW. She’s definitely somebody I would love to step into the ring with.”

Soho also named Serena Deeb and Tay Conti as opponents she wants to wrestle.

“Serena Deeb as well is somebody I have followed for the majority of my career, and she’s somebody I look up to quite a bit,” she said. “So she’s somebody I would love to learn from. Taynara [Conti] is somebody I’ve known since she started, and she’s someone who has continued to impress me each time she stepped into the ring. So any of those women, any of the women on the roster in general, are people that I’m a huge fan of, so I’m just excited about stepping into the ring with any of them.”

Soho debuted at AEW All Out and won the Casino Battle Royale to earn a future title shot. She then defeated Jamie Hayter on the September 8 edition of AEW Dynamite, and teamed with Riho and Kris Statlander to defeat Hayter, Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker on the September 10 edition of AEW Rampage. Soho then received her title shot from Baker on last Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, but came up short.

