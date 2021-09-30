Rhodes To The Top premiere rating/viewership

The one-hour premiere of Rhodes To The Top drew 422,000 viewers at 10pm ET on TNT last night, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

The premiere of the new TNT reality series with Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That 0.17 rating represents 227,000 viewers who watched the show from the 18-49 demo, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rhodes To The Top ranked #16 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. The premiere ranked #84 in viewership for the night on cable.

As noted, AEW Dynamite topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.45 rating. Dynamite served as the lead-in to Rhodes To The Top, and you can click here for our full Dynamite ratings report. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.431 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

Rhodes To The Top featured a live interview with new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who won the title from Miro in the Dynamite main event. This was advertised on social media and TV.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.356 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.01 rating.

Below is our Rhodes To The Top Season 1 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 422,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: