News on WWE Network documentaries

WWE is reportedly shopping their documentaries to outside platforms.

There’s been a lot of speculation on the status of several WWE Network documentaries and when the company will resume airing new specials on Peacock and the WWE Network. With the exception of the recent 9/11 documentary, no new specials have been released as of late, despite docs being completed, such as the special on Vladimir The Superfan and the WWE Icons doc on Lex Luger. There were also other documentaries in the middle of being worked on, such as the special on The Nexus.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there has been recent talk within WWE on the documentaries getting shopped around to other streaming services or broadcast networks. WWE is looking to see if outside platforms have any interest in airing their documentaries.

There’s no word on who WWE is shopping the docs to, but A&E seems to make the most sense due to the success of the WWE Biography specials earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if WWE has actually entered into any documentary negotiations with other platforms, but they are interested in exploring that strategy.

