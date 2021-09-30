Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh to host Crown Jewel 2021

The Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, the same location where Super ShowDown was held in February 2020.

The Arena is much smaller than the two other locations used before – King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah and King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh – with both those locations hosting over 60,000 seats. This Crown Jewel location will be able to seat just over 20,000 fans.

The last show in Saudi was headlined by Goldberg vs The Fiend for the Universal title and this time it will be Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal title as well. This will be the second time that Reigns and Lesnar will battle in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel will take place on Thursday, October 21.

The location was announced by Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, in a tweet today.