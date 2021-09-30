Miro comments on losing the AEW TNT Championship

Miro took to Twitter last night with a reaction to Sammy Guevara beating him for the AEW TNT Title in the main event of Dynamite in Rochester.

The self-proclaimed “God’s Favorite Champion” wrote, “Me and my God are going to talk.”

Miro’s wife CJ Perry (fka WWE’s Lana) also reacted, writing, “You’ll always be my favorite champion [crying emoji] @ToBeMiro #AEW”

There’s no word on what AEW has planned for Miro next, but Guevara will defend the title against former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish next Wednesday night.

