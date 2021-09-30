Mick Foley to make special GCW Fight Club appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been announced for Game Changer Wrestling’s Fight Club event.

Foley is set to present the GCW World Title belt before Jon Moxley defends against Nick Gage in the main event that night.

“*BREAKING* Hardcore Legend MICK FOLEY will be in AC to present the GCW World Championship prior to the #MOXvsGAGE Main Event!,” GCW tweeted.

Moxley has been the GCW World Champion since capturing the title from Matt Cardona via Open Challenge at GCW Art of War Games on September 4. Cardona won the title from Gage back at GCW Homecoming Part 1 on July 24, winning a Deathmatch.

GCW Fight Club takes place on Saturday, October 9 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. The event will air on FITE TV. GCW noted in the tweet below that less than 25 tickets are available.

Below is the updated card for GCW Fight Club, along with the Foley announcement:

* GCW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Nick Gage. Mick Foley will present the title before the match

* Second Gear Crew (GCW Tag Team Champions Mance Warner and Matthew Justice, AJ Gray) vs. Alex Colon, Akira, G-Raver

* Ninja Mack vs. Alex Zayne

* Jordan Oliver vs. Atticus Cogar