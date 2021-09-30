Lio Rush signs with All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush has signed with All Elite Wrestling, months after he announced that he has retired from professional wrestling.

In May, following his appearance at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view where he participated in the Casino Battle Royale, Rush said that he’s retiring due to a shoulder injury. Rush then clarified that he would still honor his remaining commitments to New Japan despite announcing his retirement.

Rush, who was released from WWE last year, did a promo on Dynamite, mentioning how Tony Khan kept calling him to return. Khan did reveal a few weeks ago that he’s been actively trying to get Rush to sign an AEW deal.

The 26-year-old didn’t have the smoothest ride in WWE and was accused of being disrespectful to his peers backstage. He was eventually sent back to NXT where he won the Cruiserweight title but got cut due to coronavirus budget cuts.